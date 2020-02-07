Take advantage of studying at a diverse school

This issue is not only prominent between international and domestic students; it is an issue I have observed through- out campus. Take the residence halls, for example. The com- munity building events that resident assistants host barely get any attendance. These examples of lack of community engagement highlights an underlying problem the campus faces as a community, or more accurately, a lack thereof.

While I understand that we naturally seek to be around people that share similar life-styles as we do, I also think it is important for us to seek interaction with people who come from cultures different than our own. The states and countries that we all come from are a gateway for us to understand one another and to get rid of stereotypical perceptions we may have about the “others.” After all, what is the point of commending how diverse an institution is if we are not going to make use of such an environment?