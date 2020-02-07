Claire Montgomery

Senior News Writer

On Dec. 19, President Sarah Bolton sent an email detailing a rise in tuition, room and board for the 2020-21 school year. “After careful deliberation, the College’s Board of Trustees has determined that the com- prehensive fee … will increase by 3.89 percent. For a student with a typical board plan and a standard double room, this will mean an increase of $2,500, for a comprehensive fee of $66,750 before financial aid,” Bolton stated.

When asked about reasons for the rise in tuition, Bolton said, “Each year, the cost of maintaining our program increases somewhat. We try to give our staff and faculty cost- of-living raises. There are also some inevitable cost increases in health insurance, fuel, food and other contracts, and at times there are new student needs that we need to address (adding a counselor in the Wellness Center is one of the examples).”

Vice President for Finance and Business/Treasurer Jim Prince said, “Our annual tu- ition increase is generally calculated as a [percentage] increase versus a whole dollar increase. This year’s increase was 3.89 percent and is comparable to prior years’ percentage increases.”

Current students of the College had differing opinions about the rise in tuition. Annelisea Brand ’21, co-president of the First-Generation Student Organization stated, “The reality is that institutions increase prices every year on average about $2,000. I am not surprised about it because it is a fact and common thing. In order to try to alleviate the increase, government student loans give more money to students as they progress throughout the educational system to counteract increased prices. However, it never covers the full amount.”