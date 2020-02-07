Men’s lacrosse begins season with scrimmage

After a slow start, the Scots rallied back and took the lead inthelaterpartofthegame before Walsh came back. Like Kuhn, defenseman Rob Driscoll ’20 believes the expe- rience was valuable to the team and its prospects for the young season.

“I thought it was a great first test for us as a team,” Driscoll said. “Walsh was a big physical team, which gave us the opportunity to test ourselves a lot on the defensive side of the field. After falling behind in the first half, we were able to make several stops and cash in some really nice goals to jump ahead in the second half. For being one week into practice, I think it really motivated the team and will propel us to the level we all believe the team is capable of.” Along with its strong offensive performance, the team’s defense and other specialized players looked solid as well. “Our three senior defensemen [Noah Plot- kin ’20, Caelan Doherty ’20 and Driscoll] led by senior captain Wes Wagner [’20] anchored the team on the defensive front,”Gargaro said. “Freshman face off specialist Olayinka Jimba [’23] played a strong and poised game with help from his teammates Rob Hunt [’20] and Dillion Chip- man [’21].”