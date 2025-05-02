Julia Garrison

News Editor

My first news assignment for the Voice feels like it was only a few months ago –– where I worked with Gianna Hayes ’26 and Sam Boudreau ’23 to investigate the presence of the Pregnancy Care Center on Wooster’s list of reproductive resources. This article sparked conversation across student circles and brought questions to the newsroom about how we can continue to bring otherwise underreported issues on campus to the surface.

It’s no secret that Gianna and I love the work that we do as news editors –– although the work can be absolutely draining. That’s our job –– to serve the community with unbiased, impactful and oxford-comma-free journalism. I have no doubt in my mind that Gianna will continue to provide The Wooster Voice’s readership with important stories, but it took a lot to be able to get to this point.

The Voice is fortunate to not have faced nearly the amount of scrutiny that student newspapers have around us — like Ashland’s newspaper struggling under administrative control last year. I am grateful that we have been able to continue printing in a time of uncertainty for the future of student journalism, even at a time where small schools need journalism most.

Smaller communities, whether that be liberal arts colleges, small towns or tight-knit communities, deserve a voice separate from the administrative leaders within. It is the job of student journalists to keep their community informed, even if it means staying up until odd hours of the evening or extending deadlines to accommodate integral voices in a story (but please respect our deadlines).

The Voice has covered a plethora of topics with respect for the subjects, including a time of major unrest across campus following conflict in the Middle East. We have worked to give both protestors and administrators a space to share their stories –– and sometimes share their reasonings behind larger-scale changes we see across campus. I leave Wooster proud of the legacy I leave behind.

The Voice –– and WOO-91 –– became my two passion projects, although they both turned into unpaid jobs. I have always loved the way student media inspires people, and I hope my work with equally passionate people in both the Voice and WOO-91 continue to inspire and drive the next generation of journalists and DJs. The day that these two organizations are defunded or closed will be the day that the College will have lost the meaning of its own tagline: “Independent Minds, Working Together” (or is it “Individual”?). Student media brings people together and assists in community-building. If that is lost on the College, then we are in grave danger.

Senior year can be crushing, but it also provides ample time for reflection during breaks in writing I.S. I have had time to reflect on the opportunities I have had, the friends I have made along the way and the people I have been fortunate to mentor. At the end of the day, all the grating work done on assignments and articles will have been worth it if not only to have spent time with the people I appreciate.

My final (of many!) viewpoint serves not only as a call for the administration to continue to acknowledge and appreciate the vessel that student media outlets serve for the entire community, but also for students to appreciate your time and continue to get involved –– you won’t regret it. I am grateful for all the times –– both good and bad –– and will continue to think of Wooster, and my time as your news editor, fondly.

Thank you for allowing me to share my stories, and thank you for trusting me and Gianna to break the stories, to interview you and to help make Wooster a more connected community. I will never forget the impact that every single person I ever crossed ways with had on me –– thank you.