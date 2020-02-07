A nuanced take on mental health

Why does this matter? Because whether we know it or not, the implications of our surround- ing environment stay with us for most of our lives. So, for example, if the only time you hear about somebody facing mental problems is in hushed conversations such as, “Oh, did you hear, the neighbor’s son went nuts?” then you for sure don’t want to be referred to as “the neighbor’s son who went nuts.”

Coming to The College of Wooster and witnessing the ease with which domestic students dis- cuss how they handle their mental health issues was a culture shock in and of itself. With that culture shock arose questions of how I had conceptualized strength and weakness; consequently, it made me realize that admitting I strug- gled with something always made me feel as though I was ungrateful for the opportunities that led me here, mortified because I could not overcome these obstacles by myself and, most importantly, unaware that it was okay to talk about these issues with the people that cared. This is not to say that I believe U.S. culture has fully mastered how to tackle these issues; the overprescription of pills and the fetishization of mental health can speak against that. However, at least there is a conversation, and at least these conversations are validated enough that there are resources available to a good amount of the population.