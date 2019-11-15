Reliance on temporary faculty positions jeopardizes strength of advising

I believe that when evaluating a college or university, one of the most important factors to consider is the quality of teaching and mentorship. Being a junior in college and having friends at many other schools, I wholeheartedly believe that The College of Wooster has some of the best professors. Whether they are a visiting or tenured faculty members, their commitment to teaching and invest- ment in the students is unmatched. However, how can we claim to be “America’s Premiere College for Mentored Undergraduate Research” when the administration does not invest in a stable source of mentors? Students assume this to be a money saving tactic, shuffling visiting professors in and out from year to year instead of offering tenure to even the most dedicated of visitors.

While my experience is primarily in the physics and music departments, I have heard from students of diverse disciplines that these isseus affect their time here. For example, students within the economics department claim that they are heavily affected by one year contacts for professors. My friends particularly complain about the teaching styles of visiting faculty, which students claim is very reliant on memorization and simple retention of textbook concepts, They feel that this method is incongruent with the classic Wooster style, which encourages critical thinking and real-world analysis. These faculty members may be capable of adjusting to the Wooster style, but are given no chance to transition before the contract ends.