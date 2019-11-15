Neglect of service houses highlights underinvestment in students

And for what exactly?Overcrowded rooms? Toilets that need work orders every other week? The opportunity to clean our own bathrooms? Plagues of ants, wasps and bats? In all seriousness though, the higher price of living in a house restricts access for a lot of students who may otherwise join program houses. In fact, we’ve had individuals turn down offers to be a part of our program because of the financial burden. Obviously, ResLife does not have control over the prices of Room and Board, but the administrators who make decisions at a higher level do. If the administration really valued the work of the service houses, they wouldn’t disincentives students’ ability to join. Moreover, the College fundamentally undervalues the importance of

our houses. Not only do the houses allow students a sense of community within the larger college campus, but the service houses also make the college look good to the city of Wooster and to prospective students. houses like Men Working for Change house, the Cornerstone elementary house and the Commmunity Breakfast Program house all connect students to the greater Wooster community. Not only does this help combat the perception that College of Wooster students are stuck-up rich-kids who are too busy to care about the rest of the city, but many of these programs actually makeadirect,positiveimpactonthe community.I’m not here to argue for a total revamp of the houses, or even for major renovations. Despite all of the things I mentioned before, I absolutely love our little house, and I would never want to live anywhere else. However, when problems arise, it is really hard to address them because the whole Student Life infrastructure at our school is stuck in a never-ending, reactive cycle. We shouldn’t have to wait for problems to escalate to the extremes, or get angry parents involved, in order to get something done.