ResLife’s apathy hurts students

I understand that there are many situations in which ResLife sees students who are simply annoyed by their roommate’s habits, but this was not my case. I felt uncomfortable and unsafe each night that I went to bed. Every time I walked into the room I was anxious, wondering if there would be yet another note. Every day, I would wonder if there would be another rumor.

At a school that prides itself on its international population, I would expect them to be more attentive, to care when one of their students feels targeted. I went to ResLife for help but I was only greeted with insensitivity. To them, I was just another face in the crowd, and that’s exactly how I was treated. But I am an individual. On the first day, I was kicked out of ResLife when I sought help; Iwastheonewhohadtogoback to my room where I didn’t feel safe and spend another night there. This was my reality and my life. I should have been able to trust the school to handle these issues properly and I shouldn’t have felt like a burden when it is, quite frankly, their job to help me.

Students should be confident to speak up about the issues they are struggling with. I should know that I won’t have to suffer at the hands of my peers and that I can feel safe in my own environment. My personal well- being should not be up to ResLife and taken completely out of my hands.