We Asked, You Answered: A Recap of Campus Events

Blakely Dishman

Features Editor

Emilie Eustace

Features Editor

We asked our fellow students to tell us about their favorite event that they have attended during their time at Wooster. This is how they responded:

Langston Bealum ’23, Sam Boudreau ’23 and Chloe Wright ’23: Party on the Green and The Cleveland Museum trip that was put on by SoAn Club.

Jenna Rashid ’25: I really enjoyed walking through the Arch for freshman orientation and listening to the bagpipes play. It felt very unique to Wooster, almost like no other college would be doing this. It was also the start of my journey here at Wooster and I look forward to walking out of the arch when I graduate, forming a full circle moment.

Maggie Stieby ’25: My favorite event I have experienced at Wooster was attending the conference championship for women’s soccer against Wittenberg because it showed how valuable the community is here at Wooster. It was amazing to see all of my friends and classmates supporting my team.

Micah Morrow ’24 and Kyra Stief ’24: Party on the Green 2021 has been our favorite on-campus event because it was the first “real” Wooster event we experienced due to being here during COVID. It was nice to see peoples’ faces and be in a semi-normal setting again, and the music was really good.

Camille Carr ’22: Party on the Green 2018 has been my favorite event on campus. Japanese Breakfast was playing on a tiny stage beside McGaw in the pouring rain. There was a small table nearby with popcorn and boxed water. I remember being so happy and excited to be at college.

Olivia Friedman ’22: When Pharrell came in 2019 on a random day because it’s Pharrell, man.

Kelly Kim ’24: I was really excited to see the Arch being filled with snow because it is unique to Wooster and it was exciting to see it happen this year.

Autumn Housh ’24: My favorite event so far was Sex in the Dark because of how many people went and actually participated.

Jada Frost ’23: My favorite event that has ever happened on campus was a play my freshman year. My friends were in it, it was possibly the most interesting play I’ve ever seen. I’m really sad that I didn’t get to see any other ones because of COVID. It was in the spring of 2020.There were astronomers in it. It was called “Silent Sky.” There were women and astronomy in it and I really appreciated it.

Lauren Ganson ’23: My favorite events are when we get to pick out plants. I like when we have the cactus ones and stuff like that. It is just something random in the day that makes me happy. And it lasts!

Rachel Osterhouse ’22: My favorite event was when Pharell Williams came to campus. It was so random which I really think made it even better and he was just so great. It was such a great thing for a small college in Ohio to have for us.

Katherine Stevens ’23: My freshman year was the first year that Scots in Harmony got to open up to a lot of students and we got to compete at the ICCA quarterfinals up in Cleveland. We were supposed to do that again last year, but everything got canceled. As of right now, we are going again next month. Luckily, it hasn’t been canceled yet. Like performing on a live stage in Cleveland was really cool.

Caroline Ward ’25: My favorite event has definitely been Covers. I think it is such a fun event; it is very accessible. I always feel good after I go. And I always have a good time. I really liked Halloween Covers, I thought the spooky prompt was pretty good. I liked how people interpreted it in a lot of different ways, from Ghostbusters theme to Bo Burhnam’s “That Funny Feeling.” I think it allows for a lot of creativity and is really fun.

Alena Card ’24: My favorite Wooster experience was the WOODS fall trip this past semester, I had a lot of fun.

Shankar Bhat ’22: My favorite event will always be the Culture Show. To see all of the different student organizations put on performances, it is just a blast to hang out with your friends and show off your culture.