Five Upcoming Albums in 2022

Andy Mockbee

Contributing Writer

If there was ever a sign of a great year for music, it was the announcement of Mitski Miyawaki’s sixth studio album, “Laurel Hell”. Her absence has been felt in the almost four years since her eclectic and dazzling fifth album, “Be The Cowboy.” Gorgeous singles, such as “Love Me More,” lean into 80s-era synth pop to analyze the singer-songwriter’s dependency on art for stability and purpose. The album is close enough to taste; it is scheduled for release on February 4.

Perhaps, however, the winter weather has left you with the desire for cabin-esque folk music. Brooklyn folk-rock band, Big Thief, has the perfect soundtrack to the season. On February 11, the band will release their forthcoming album, “Dragon New Warm Mountain I Believe In You.” Across 20 tracks spanning 81 minutes, the band takes on a roaming spirit-shifting style effortlessly. Eight tracks have already been shared as singles, revealing the band’s metamorphosis into a transcendent unit in full synchronicity.

LA-based producer and singer-songwriter, SASAMI, may not have the same recognition as the other artists on this list, but there is no doubt that she is a talented artist to watch out for in 2022. Her self-titled debut was an insular and dreamy shoegaze record with a disquieted agitation simmering beneath the surface. On February 25, SASAMI sets this frustration ablaze; expanding the stylistic palette, she seeks to express the rage under oppressive toxicity in service of catharsis and release. Her thesis is clear: squeeze out the toxicity in your life without minimizing it. Otherwise, it will constrict you.

Not much is yet known about 100 Gecs’ sophomore record, “10000 Gecs”. No concrete release date has yet been set, but they have released a lead single: “MeMeMe.” The song continues down the electronic pop of their debut, but with lyrics striking deeper emotionally than they ever have before. Member Laura Les has historically used pitch modification and autotune to alleviate her vocal dysphoria. This technique, however, is noted to be lacking from multiple tracks on the forthcoming record as a statement of self-acceptance. The group played a virtual concert last year for The College of Wooster, so their upcoming release is fresh on our minds.

Finally, despite the lack of details, it’s impossible to not be stoked for SZA’s upcoming album. The record has been teased and discussed for over a year now, but no title or definitive release date has been announced. The artist’s 2017 album, “Ctrl”, was an immaculate exploration of self and autonomy. With an artist as promising and bright as SZA, no details are needed—we’re stoked.