Members on the panel floated several compromises to ease concerns about first-year students running for student government in the fall semester. Chair of CC Halen Gifford ’21 suggested that the election could be held after fall break so students would have some time to reflect and decide if running for office would be the right decision for them. An audience member proposed the idea that elec- tions could happen after the drop date for classes so students would have time to find their academic footing before expanding their extracurricular commitments. Current members of SGA and CC could also visit First- Year Seminars (FYS) to give students more information about running for office so they would have some guidance in the process.

Throughout discussions of compromises, Mayes mentioned the fact that there would be a rigorous onboarding process for all students joining the governing body for the first time. Panelists expressed that this onboarding process would aid first-year students in their transition onto student government, but also allow for greater inclusion of first- time candidates of all class years. Offering training for the governing organization would make it more accessible to any student without prior experience. The current proposal calls for interested students to sign up for student government on Scot Spirit Day. Then, they would attend a number of workshops to understand the basics of school structure, the powers of the governing body and how to draft policy. This onboarding process would give students a greater idea of how the governing body works and some skills to work on student government, even with little to no relevant experience. The bylaws would man- date these onboarding sessions for students to be eligible to run for the new governing body.