CDI movie viewings promote representation

Brian Luck

Contributing Writer

On Tuesday, Feb. 18, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion (CDI), Dean of Students Office and Allen Scholars provided College of Wooster students with the opportunity to see a free, private screening of the new movie “The Photograph.” CDI provided free transportation to the Wooster Cinemark for this event as well.

“The Photograph” follows the story of Mae Morton (Issa Rae) as she uncovers aspects of her deceased, estranged mother’s early life thanks to a photograph found in a safe-deposit box. On her jour- ney, she and journalist Michael Block (LaKeith Stanfield) begin their love story. Two parallel plots in different time periods follow Mae and Michael, as well as Christina, played by Chanté Adams. The film is rated PG-13 and received a 76 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Amanda Anastasia Paniagua, director of Multicultural Student Affairs in CDI, noted that “The Photograph” was a great choice for a Wooster private screening.

“Representation matters,” she said. “A film starring two black leads is significant. It is Black History Month, and the film screening was after Valentine’s Day weekend. Love is universal.”