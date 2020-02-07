Women’s basketball bounces back with strong win

Matt Olszewski

Senior Sports Writer

Although the Wooster women’s basketball team’s season has not been as positive as they hoped it would be, there have for sure been strong moments throughout. One of those positives came on Wednesday, Jan. 29 when the Scots defeated the Gators of Allegheny College by a final score of 84-79 at Timken Gymnasium. The win ended a three-game skid and Maria Janasko ’21 scored a career- high 29 points. She also tied for a team-high eight rebounds.

Another impactful player was Cat Fiorito ’20 who had 10 assists, making that the second time this season she had 10 or more assists in a game. The Scots had pretty balanced contributions from most players, but Janasko was the force to be reckoned with on offense. She was difficult to stop offensively, knocking down 10 of 14 shots from the floor. In practice, the Scots have been honing in on rebounding and their press.

Akwia Tilton ’20 and Masani Francis ’22 each scored 10 points for the Scots, while Aubri McKoy ’20 and Sarah Marion ’22 had eight points. McKoy had eight rebounds and Marion had seven. Wooster was very noticeable on the glass, as they grabbed 42 rebounds to the Gators’ 35. Francis commented on how the interior presence affected other parts of their game. “We got the ball into our post players and they finished well, which allowed for outside shots to open up as well,” she said. The Gators had five players in double figures. Their leading scorer was Rylee Donovan ’21 who had 19 points.