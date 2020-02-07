“Just Mercy” reflects on racial injustice

Korri Palmer

Senior Staff Writer

Warning: Spoilers ahead

On most Tuesdays, I attempt to either do homework like every other Wooster student, hopefully, or I challenge myself to participate in self-care. Last Tuesday, thanks to the Allen Scholar Committee, I was able to attend the movies with four other students to watch the new film “Just Mercy.” The film encapsulates the journey of Bryan Stevenson, a defense attorney with a passion for appealing convictions of prisoners on death row. This film was riveting, and motivating, yet heartbreaking. You should really believe that coming from me because I never cry during movies, but last Tuesday, I was bawling my eyes out.

Why am I, a heartless Capricorn, crying in the theater? Well, let me provide context. With Michael B. Jordan — Hollywood’s go-to black protagonist — as the lead, we, as an audience, are taken into the deep south of Alabama to be immediately placed in the environment where black men faced death row at an alarmingly high rate. At first, I thought the movie would spare me the gut feeling of pain that most mov- ies related to civil rights do. But the most life-changing scene, in my opinion, was in combination with an immense amount of pain. Through Stevenson’s fight to establish himself as a respectable defense attorney, he picks up Herbert Richardson and Walter McMillan as his first clients. At the time, both black men are prisoners on death row.