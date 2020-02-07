Hillel hosts events to honor Int’l Holocaust Memorial Day

Ellie Kahn

Features Editor

Observed each year on Jan. 27, International Holocaust Memorial Day serves as both an acknowledgement of the lives lost in the Holocaust and as a stark reminder to recognize and prevent similar acts of genocide today. In observance of the day, Religious and Spiritual Life (RSL) collaborated with Hillel, a Jewish faith-based student organization, to offer a week-long series of events. The events were open to students, faculty and staff at the College, as well as to the broader Wooster community.

This year’s commemoration was particularly distinct due to the fact that it marked the 75th anniversary of the “liberation” of Auschwitz in occupied Poland; operating from 1940 to 1945, the concentration camp complex was responsible for the deaths of over one million Jews and other marginalized groups, including immigrants, those with disabilities, gay men and political prisoners.

The week-long series was primarily planned during the fall semester after being initially conceptualized by Isaac Weiss ’20, who serves as treasurer for Hillel. President of Hillel Hannah Sullivan ’20 described the planning process as difficult in that the “sensitive and personal nature of the events” placed an “enormous emotional strain on [members of] the Hillel board.” This sentiment was echoed by general board member Emily Farmer ’20, who added that while the planning process was “emotionally burdensome,” it was worthwhile to “see people engaginging with and confronting history and modern anti-Semitism.”