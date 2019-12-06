Anime moves from niche to mainstream in the West

My love for anime and manga stretches back almost as long as I could read. I laid my hands on my first manga when I was only in third grade; it was the manga version of the movie “Spirited Away,” a film I wouldn’t watch for the first time until I was in high school.

The art style, the story, the difference in form and function of the book intrigued me to no end, and I wanted more. I read a manga named Emma next, a story about two star-crossed lovers living in Victorian London, and then Chobits, set in a near-future Japan where everyone owns human-like android companions called persocoms. Once I entered middle school, I began watching their anime adaptations, and then anime of manga I hadn’t read yet. Thus started my love of anime, and it’s stuck with me ever since.

I know my story of how I became an avid anime fan might not be interesting to most people, especially since the genre is only now becoming popular in the West. I fell in love with the medium back when the only ‘cool’ anime to watch were the Big Three (“Dragon Ball Z,” “One Piece” and “Naruto”), and even those weren’t incredibly popular with mainstream audiences. So my interest in shows like “Clannad,” “School Rumble” or even “Ouran High School Host Club” were definitely weird to a lot of people I would share my interest with (I got a lot of sneers and jokes thrown my way when I ex- plained what the hell “Fruits Baskets” was about), and it got to a point where I just wouldn’t share my interests with a lot of people.