Lack of website update causes confusion

Bijeta Lamichhane
News Editor
The College’s website received a remarkable revamp earlier this year. The layout of the website has changed to improve user experience by improving the website’s appearance as well as introducing additional features. However, some pages on the website still have not been updated. This has caused confusion among students, especially while trying to contact representatives of student organizations.
Since members of student organizations are frequently chang- ing, the lack of update on the College’s website has caused students to reach out to former members of organizations. Ezana Kiros ’22, who recently contacted a former member of one of the organizations through the website, highlighted the importance of updating the student organizations’ webpages
“There are a lot of [student] clubs in the College, and [the students] cannot know people in every one of them,” he says. “It is important that contact information of the mem- bers is on the website. Finding out the members of clubs should not be a lengthy process.”
According to Melissa Schultz, director of Digital Communication, College Relation and Market- ing, the College is currently work- ing to make necessary updates on the website. “We received updates for all student organizations from Dean [of Students Scott] Brown just before Thanksgiving break,” Schultz said. “They are in the queue and we are working to make the updates as quickly as our schedule allows.”
She also added that students’ privacy concerns are being taken into consideration before publishing their information. “As of the morning [of Dec. 3], we are wait- ing for clarification from Student Activities,” she stated. “We want to make sure not to publish names of students with information holds or privacy concerns. Once we have accurate and complete information, changes should be completed and published quickly.”
Furthermore, students can now fill a request form to make changes on their organization’s page on the website. “We have created a request form which can be accessed from the ‘Student Organizations Resources’ page that should make it easy for individual organizations to keep their pages updated throughout the year,” Schultz informed. “As these are student-run organizations, we rely entirely on what students provide us or provide us via the Office of Dean of Students on an annual basis to know what updates are needed.”
She further clarified that submitting this form does not automatically update an organization’s webpage, stating, “Changes are not automated; web updates are handled individually by a member of the Marketing/Communications team.”