Lack of website update causes confusion

Bijeta Lamichhane

News Editor

The College’s website received a remarkable revamp earlier this year. The layout of the website has changed to improve user experience by improving the website’s appearance as well as introducing additional features. However, some pages on the website still have not been updated. This has caused confusion among students, especially while trying to contact representatives of student organizations.

Since members of student organizations are frequently chang- ing, the lack of update on the College’s website has caused students to reach out to former members of organizations. Ezana Kiros ’22, who recently contacted a former member of one of the organizations through the website, highlighted the importance of updating the student organizations’ webpages