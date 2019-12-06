Students perform in 2019 Fall Dance Concert

Anna Wolf

Contributing Writer

On Nov. 21, 22 and 23, The College of Wooster student dancers took to the stage for the Fall Dance Concert in Freedlander Theatre. The event was directed by Kim Tritt, and is the last concert she will be directing at the College. Tritt shared the immense amount of work that goes into each performance. “The entire dance company meets once a week for ‘Sharings’ in which we view and provide feedback to one another [while dance pieces are works] in progress,” Tritt said. “As well, I meet individually once a week with each choreographer to provide feedback and support in relation to their work. In this way, I really get to know them as individuals who are on their artistic dance journey, many for the first time.”

The student dancers put immense thought behind their performances, which all had special meaning. Dancer Kathlyn MacDonald ’20’s piece focused strongly on individuality in re- lation to society, and how being unique is beautiful. As she said at the show, “No one has ever made a difference being like everyone else.” MacDonald said her piece was inspired by the movement to end gun violence that resulted from the Parkland shooting in 2018. “It was really inspiring to see the group of kids fighting for what they believed in and trying to make a change. They stood up for what they believed in even though it was controversial.”