Cross country teams finish season strong

Hoover was the stand out performer for the Fighting Scots at Regionals. She finished in 29th place overall with a time of 22 minutes and 18 seconds for a 6k race. This performance was strong enough to earn her All-Region accolades. She was ecstatic to see all of the hard work she put in both during the offseason and season pay off. Not only was she proud of her performance, but she was proud of the team’s performance as well. “The women’s team overall had a fantastic season and finished with strong races. Although we ran in rough conditions and the course was a mess, everyone had strong performances. The team’s work ethic was incredible this year and the results were obvious. As a very young team, we show a lot of potential—I am excited to see what we will accomplish in the coming years,” stated Hoover. Despite the amazing results this season Hoover claims her “goal for next year is to qualify for the National meet. I fell short this year, but hopefully with continued hard work and dedication it will be possible next fall.” Hoover and the rest of the women’s team have a bright future ahead of them and they will continue to work hard to achieve it.