“The Laundromat” details Panama Papers scandal

Samuel Casey

News Editor

You know what sucks? Doing laundry. I put it off as long as possible, adding clothes to my hamper like a game of Jenga only with cotton instead of wood. Plus, the machines are al- ways in the middle of a cycle or holding the sopping wet clothes of a stranger which I am too unconfrontational to touch. So when I was recommended a re- cent addition to Netflix called “The Laundromat,” let’s just say I was skeptical. To my deep relief, however, this movie is not about dirty socks but rather the overlooked Panama Papers scandal involving the Panamanian law firm Mossack Fonseca.

The SparkNotes version of the scandal: In 2016, an anonymous whistleblower leaked 11.5 million documents that detailed personal financial information about wealthy individuals and public officials. The documents were created by Mossack Fonseca and were linked to shell corporations (a company with a bank account that does not actu- ally exist except on paper) which were used for fraud, tax evasion and all that good stuff.

The film opens with the masterminds behind the scheme, Jürgen Mossack (Gary Oldman) and Ramón Fonseca (Antonio Banderas), introducing them- selves and acting as omniscient narrators who break the fourth wall. Their first monologue is an explanation of money laundering (oh now I get the title!) through a strange cow and banana analogy while wearing tuxedos and drinking martinis in the desert — it really sets the tone for the rest of the movie. The style is quite similar to Adam McKay’s “The Big Short” or “Vice” where the narrators are used to explain the complicated topics to the audience in a wry, easy-to-follow way.