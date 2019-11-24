Women’s basketball splits opening tournament

Chloe Burdette

Managing Editor

The Fighting Scots women’s basketball team is ready to flip the script for the 2019-20 season, after having a tough 2018-19 season with only six wins and 19 losses. Finishing 2-14 in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) that same year, the Scots wanted to start their new year off on a positive note, and did so by winning their first regular season game against the Bethany College Lions with a score of 75- 54 during the Nan Nichols Classic on Saturday, Nov. 19.

“It’s always great to start the season off with a win,” captain Aubri McKoy ’20 said. Although McKoy is happy with a season- opening win, she wants herself and her team to stay hungry for more wins. “In my time here, we’ve won the first three to four games and then I think we are content. We can’t afford to do that,” McKoy added. “Since I’ve played basketball, my dad and I established a 24-hour rule. Whether I won or lost, played well or poorly, I only have 24 hours to either celebrate or sulk. After that we’re onto the next mission. That is something I’ve tried to bring to my team as well — one win is great, but we have plenty more to earn.”