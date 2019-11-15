College hosts dialogue on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Ellie Kahn

Features Editor

On Thursday, Nov. 7, Lean Lecture Hall was filled with students and community members to hear from Rabbi Hanan Schlesinger, an Israeli settler, and Shadi Abu Awwad, a Palestinian activist. Schlesinger and Abu Awwad are both integral members of “Roots-Shorashim-Judur,” a Palestinian-Israeli initiative founded in 2014. Officially abbreviated as “Roots,” the organization seeks to promote “understanding, nonviolence and transformation” among the two groups through human interaction, discussion and programming. Schlesinger and Abu Awwad are currently touring around the United States on behalf of the organization, speaking to campuses, community centers and places of worship.

Titled “Painful Hope: An Israeli Settler and a Palestinian Activist in Dialogue,” the event featured two speakers, who were brought to campus due to the initiative of Joan Friedman who serves as an associate professor of history and religious studies as well as chair for Middle Eastern and North African studies at the College. The event was made possible as a result of the collective support from the departments of history, religion, global and international studies, Middle Eastern and North African studies and the Office of Religious and Spiritual Life. Additionally, Friedman notes that funds from the Kornfeld Endowment were utilized to bring Schlesinger and Abu Awwad to campus.

Friedman first interacted with Roots during the 2017-18 academic year, when she led a winter break TREK to Israel/Palestine and visited the organization in the West Bank. “When I learned that they were going to be speaking in the U.S.[during]the semester I was teaching my course on the Israel/ Palestine conflict,” Friedman reflected, “I jumped at the chance to bring them here.” Friedman felt it was important to bring Roots to the College not only because as an “institution of higher education … we should all welcome the opportunity to meet and learn from individuals representing a variety of view- points,” but also given the complicated nature of the conflict.