Hozier concert places trust in the audience

Megan Tuennerman
A&E Editor
While there may be debate over how to pronounce his name, there can be no argument that Hozier’s performance at the Akron Civic Theatre on Nov. 7, as part of his Wasteland, Baby! tour, was powerful and raw.
Before one can comment on the spectacular performances themselves, one must try to ex- plain the Akron Civic Theatre. It is a truly unique building, with a parrot patterned carpet in the lobby, a night sky ceiling in the theatre and the overall feel of a themed show at Disney World. This 1920s movie palace is beautiful,unique and worth the trip to Akron by itself. But then, under the night sky of the theatre,appeared opening act Angie McMahon.
From Melbourne, Australia, McMahon has the sweetest disposition and a captivating singing voice.Onstage,just her and her guitar, McMahon’s performance was genuine and honest,as she cracked jokes, admitted to worrying that the fly of her jeans was down and sung with a deep,melodic voice that captivated the entire audience. That deep, soulful voice was balanced by songs that were relatable without trying too hard. McMahon stated that one song was about being tired and thinking you are allergic to gluten, then later sang a song with the lyrics “I don’t want to buy fried chicken, I want to sleep.” Later she changed the mood a little bit by singing a song about the moments when you do not want to hang out with friends,but then they call,and you are happy.
McMahon set the mood for the rest of the concert — powerful but calm.Hozier entered the stage without much ado— no big introduction, no big light show — simply the band, some spotlights and a song.Letting the music speak for itself,Hozier did not speak until about three songs into the set. As I sat in the audience, I wanted to close my eyes and internalize the beautiful songs that were being performed,butIwasalso captivated by the movement onstage.There were few bells andwhistles:the stage was set with an armchair, a few globes, some books and the band.
I felt myself drawn to the movements of the performers on-stage.It was not scripted dance,it was not fake—itwas true talent and enjoyment. The show relied mostly on lights to change the stage with different colors and patterns. The back curtain was used as a projection screen,making the audience feel as if they were part of a music video. Together, the lights and the projection worked to add to the amazing performances on stage and emphasize the powerful messages that Hozier is not afraid to put in his songs.
In between songs, Hozier pondered the role of music in contemporary life,and questioned why music has to allude to contemporary issues,why can’t it state the issues out- right? And so, he has decided to change that aspect of music with some of his new songs. Hozier explained that he is using this tour as a way to ‘test’ some unreleased songs, and while during the rest of the show we could record and take pictures, he asked us if we would put our phones away during the un-released song. It was a moment that made me feel respected;he admitted that he was purely asking this in good faith, but that he trusted us.This act of faith really summarizes the concert for me.In a world with so much controversy trust is often lost,especially in big groups. Yet, Hozier is willing to trust groups of fans night after night. It was powerful, it was honest and it was pure. It did not matter who we were,why we were there or even how big of a fan you were of Hozier — you were there and you were important.