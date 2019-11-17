Hozier concert places trust in the audience

Megan Tuennerman

A&E Editor

While there may be debate over how to pronounce his name, there can be no argument that Hozier’s performance at the Akron Civic Theatre on Nov. 7, as part of his Wasteland, Baby! tour, was powerful and raw.

Before one can comment on the spectacular performances themselves, one must try to ex- plain the Akron Civic Theatre. It is a truly unique building, with a parrot patterned carpet in the lobby, a night sky ceiling in the theatre and the overall feel of a themed show at Disney World. This 1920s movie palace is beautiful,unique and worth the trip to Akron by itself. But then, under the night sky of the theatre,appeared opening act Angie McMahon.

From Melbourne, Australia, McMahon has the sweetest disposition and a captivating singing voice.Onstage,just her and her guitar, McMahon’s performance was genuine and honest,as she cracked jokes, admitted to worrying that the fly of her jeans was down and sung with a deep,melodic voice that captivated the entire audience. That deep, soulful voice was balanced by songs that were relatable without trying too hard. McMahon stated that one song was about being tired and thinking you are allergic to gluten, then later sang a song with the lyrics “I don’t want to buy fried chicken, I want to sleep.” Later she changed the mood a little bit by singing a song about the moments when you do not want to hang out with friends,but then they call,and you are happy.