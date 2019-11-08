SGA appoints new senator and secretary

Bijeta Lamichhane

News Editor

The Student Government Association (SGA) has recently appointed a new senator and a secretary to their Senate. Carly McWilliams ’22 is the new sec- retary and Ivan Akiri ’22 is the new class senator for SGA.

According to Grace O’Leary ’20, service chair of SGA, the organization added a new member to the Senate after their secretary stepped down and an existing senator, Mc- Williams, took on that role. “As such, we had a vacancy on the general Senate and needed to fill it as to continue to rep- resent the student body as a whole,” O’Leary said.

O’Leary also laid out the re- sponsibilities of these roles. “The secretary is in charge of taking minutes at each of our meetings,” she informed. “These minutes allow for any member of SGA or anyone interested in what SGA is do- ing to look back on our dis- cussions. The secretary plays a vital role since without the minutes it would be difficult to understand what SGA has done so far.”

“A senator must be in at least one committee, attend the weekly Senate meetings, and generally be willing to be an advocate for the Wooster stu- dent body,” she concluded.