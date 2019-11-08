Before Common Grounds was the Zeitgeist

Megan Tuennerman

A&E Editor

The College of Wooster campus is buzzing with talent- ed students looking for places to express themselves, and our community has created a multi- tude of ways to allow students to do just that. Some students choose to express their talents through productions put on by the Department of Theatre and Dance, others through student organizations such as a capella groups, while other students perform at Common Grounds or Covers. But Com- mon Grounds and Covers have not always existed — so in the past, where could students per- form in a coffeehouse setting?

Before there was Common Grounds, there was The Zeit- geist. The exact start date of The Zeitgeist is hard to pin down, but Don Frederico ’76, commented that it was there for a while before his time on campus — at least a decade beforeaccordingtoadvertise- ments in previous editions ofTheVoice.Fredericoworkedas the manager of The Zeitgeist hissophomoreyearattheCol- legeandcommentedthatitwas “your sort of typical 60s, early 70s era coffee house, which means not that it served coffee, but that it provided acoustic musicentertainment,”andem- phasized that “the main attrac- tion was the entertainment.” The Zeitgeist was open most Friday and Saturday nights and was primarily, if not ex- clusively, student performers. “The music was all acoustic — mostly guitars. It was held in the basement of Westminster housewherewehadlighting for performers with a small stage and candles on the ta- bles(yes,theywereallowed!),” commented Frederico.