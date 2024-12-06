Kiera McGuire

Features Editor

On Friday, Nov. 22, people from all over the Wooster area gathered downtown for “Window Wonderland.” “Window Wonderland” is an annual winter celebration organized by Main Street Wooster. It is a way for patrons in the city of Wooster to enjoy being together close to the holiday season.

“Window Wonderland” had many activities for people to enjoy—from listening to caroling sung by the Summer Stage Wooster group to observing companies and buildings’ winter lighting and decorations in their store windows to watching Santa himself emerge from the Briggs & Starr building rooftop to light the Wooster Christmas tree.

While observing the decorations, individuals enjoyed a variety of drinks and food items, including apple cider, hot chocolate and Lerch’s Donuts from the Main Street Bank on Market Street.

The evening came to a close with multiple activities, such as a series of horse-drawn carriage rides on Main Street. There also was a live reindeer sighting and a battle between the Miser Brothers from “The Year Without a Santa Claus”, which was sponsored by Liberty Commons.

The downtown lights and fun didn’t end there—Wooster patrons can also participate in the Great Elf Scavenger Hunt, sponsored by the Apple Creek Banking Company. This event encourages individuals to look at the window displays downtown with one figure in mind: a Christmas elf. Once finding the elf, individuals can take a picture with it and mark off the building from the list of every elf up for spotting. Those who see every elf on the list can return their “passports” to the Main Street Wooster office to enter for a chance to win a prize from the city.

Although the downtown celebration has passed, everyone can still observe the lights and fall into the winter spirit.