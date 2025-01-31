Elizabeth Heatwole

Contributing Writer

Women, Gender and Sexuality Studies (WGSS) courses are of immense value. They, unlike many other disciplines, unapologetically concentrate on communities of people — women and minorities — who are often cast to the background of history. Thus, such groups enjoy a rare academic spotlight in WGSS courses. In my experience, the vast majority of people taking WGSS classes and extracurriculars are often women and nonbinary people. This is not to say that men at Wooster do not care about topics of women, gender or sexuality. Rather, the demographic discrepancy points to the self-selective nature of WGSS classes, in which students take classes that reflect personal beliefs and interests.

Students that already identify as feminist, for instance, may be more inclined to enroll in a course related to issues of gender and sexuality. By not enrolling in WGSS classes due to self-selection, a large segment of the Wooster student body risks not engaging in meaningful discussions related to the experiences of women and minorities.

A solution arises through non-WGSS-designated courses. During the 2024 fall semester, I enrolled in History of Pain with professor Margaret Wee-Siang Ng, a course without a WGSS designation. While the course explored a variety of topics, ranging from Chinese medicine to American slavery, discussions of gender were present within each. Professor Ng incorporated the history of gynecology into our study of American slavery and focused heavily on the work of contemporary women artists in our study of pain and art. On the final day of class, I spoke to Professor Ng concerning her large-scale integration of gender into the course curriculum. She admitted to me that she chose not to pursue a WGSS designation in an attempt to create a more diverse class.

History of Pain is not my only experience with courses that lack a WGSS designation but emphasize gender. In my art history seminars, gender and feminist theory are often major points of discussion and basis for analysis. The complexity of women’s experiences and feminist academic discourse are emphasized by a course’s other content; topics related to women and those of the LGBTQ+ community are not deviations but are instead engrained equally into the larger objectives of the course.

One may argue that this creates an even stronger curriculum. By integrating the topics of women, gender and sexuality into other courses, rather than confining them to a separate discipline, the ways in which women’s lives are intertwined with larger contexts is revealed. The absence of a WGSS designation compels both women and non-women alike to acquire knowledge in a topic that they may have not previously expressed interest in. Whether a student leaves such a class as a transformed, fervent supporter of women’s rights, or leaves retaining the mindset with which they entered, a class that dedicates substantial time to the experiences of women and the LGBTQ+ community provides students the information necessary to form personal opinions. It is an open mind and an understanding of others’ identities and histories that enable the world to become a more inclusive place.

Sometimes, though, we need a little push. Courses such as History of Pain abide by the philosophy of liberal arts education: they are broad and interdisciplinary, and they challenge students by introducing topics previously unknown to them. Knowledge is a primary way to truly and lastingly combat misinformation and prejudice. In a political climate that is threatening women and minorities’ freedoms and attempting to reshape American society’s perceptions of such groups, a broader understanding of their experiences not limited by a student’s gender or existing academic interests is critical.