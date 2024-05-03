Emilie Eustace

Editor-in-Chief

The journey of this Midwest princess, a reflection inspired by the most recent album title of icon Chappell Roan, is a story of evolution, from the confines of a small-town upbringing to the vast expanse of possibility awaiting in the Windy City. Born and raised in Northwest Ohio, I found myself yearning for more than the narrow horizons of my hometown, where last names dictated social status and opportunities were a bit limited. But my family, with our roots in the community, provided a sense of belonging and stability amidst the sometimes stifling confines of small-town life. As I grew older, I couldn’t shake the feeling that there was a world beyond the familiar streets and familiar faces, waiting to be explored.

The transition to college life in Wooster marked a turning point in my journey. Here, in a town that offered more space to breathe and opportunities to explore, I found a sense of liberation and possibility. The streets were no longer suffocatingly familiar; instead, they were avenues for new encounters, new experiences and new connections. In Wooster, I discovered the essence of the Midwest — not in the confines of tradition and stagnation, but in the vibrancy of community and the spirit of fun and growth.

This sense of belonging was further solidified by the warm embrace of the staff and faculty, who welcomed me with open arms and made me feel at home from day one. In particular, the Voice office became a haven for me, a place where I created close friendships while pursuing our shared passion for storytelling and journalism. In the heart of Wooster, even though it took a while, I found my people — a community of like-minded individuals who inspire me, challenge me and support me every step of the way.

As I prepare to make the leap to Chicago in the fall, I am filled with both excitement and trepidation. The Windy City represents the next chapter in my quest for self-discovery and fulfillment, a city teeming with endless possibilities and boundless opportunities. Yet, it also symbolizes the challenges that lie ahead — the daunting task of carving out a place for myself far from the comfort of familiarity and routine.

But amidst the uncertainty, there is a sense of anticipation — a feeling that, in Chicago, I will find the space to fully embrace my identity and pursue my dreams without constraint. While the journey of a Midwest princess may be marked by moments of doubt, it is also characterized by resilience and determination. And as I prepare to embark on this new chapter, I carry with me the lessons learned and the experiences gained from my time in Wooster — a testament to the transformative power of growth and self-discovery.

So here’s to the rise and fall of this Midwest princess, a journey of exploration and evolution, of highs and lows, of dreams realized and challenges overcome. And as I gaze ahead to the unknown, I do so with optimism and enthusiasm, recognizing that in the Midwest, my love for Diet Coke and cheese pizza is celebrated as a quintessential aspect of local culture, rather than an outlandish dietary choice.