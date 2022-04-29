Bite-Size Sports 4/29/22

Thomas Pitney

Sports Editor

Get The Broom: Celtics Sweep Nets

The Boston Celtics completed a sweep on the overhyped and star-studded Brooklyn Nets this week, disappointing New Yorkers and disproving (for now) the claim that Kevin Durant is the best active basketball player in the NBA. A sweep came to many as a surprise, especially in the wake of early predictions that projected the Nets to compete at the level of serious title contenders. The result of this series did not surprise Boston natives, who now patiently await their next opponent: the winner between the Chicago Bulls and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Deebo Samuel Requests Trade

Tyshun Raequan, more commonly referred to as Deebo Samuel, announced this week that he intends to sit out the 2022/23 season unless he is traded by his current team, the San Francisco 49ers. The exact cause of Samuel’s unhappiness in San Francisco is not completely clear at this point, but many speculate that his discomfort stems from either his lower-level paycheck or his physically demanding and injury-risking role in the 49ers’ offense. San Francisco seems to be willing to fight for their star wideout, as they have not granted Samuel his trade. If you’re reading this Deebo: maybe try kneeling.

Back-to-Back Titles for Manchester City?

Across the Atlantic, Manchester City remains at the top of the English Premier League despite the ill-wishes of Liverpool enthusiasts and broken Manchester United supporters. With just five games left in the top flight season, City needs to win out in order to ensure they are crowned champions of England for a second year in a row. Liverpool trail City by only one point and will certainly continue to pressure the current champions by continuing their 10-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.