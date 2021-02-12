Wooster Sportlight: Roney speaks on strong Wooster support system

Matt Olszewski

Senior Sports Writer

David Roney ’21, a senior on the Wooster men’s golf team, is a communication sciences and disorders and psychology double major from Castle Rock, Colorado. There is a vast array of reasons that athletes and non-athletes come to The College of Wooster. In Roney’s case, he chose to come to Wooster for the “intimate, enthusiastic academic environment, as well as the opportunity to play golf at the collegiate level.” He added, “being able to do Independent Study (I.S.) with advisors who are genuinely interested in me and my passions is an incredible experience.” Roney has had incredible success at Wooster both as a student and an athlete on the golf course. Asked what it means to be a Fighting Scot, he said, “For me, being a Fighting Scot student-athlete means being a part of a community that champions dedication, enthusiasm and character. So many of my most memorable experiences as a Fighting Scot have involved participating in initiatives driven by other students and have created a widespread appreciation for active community participation.”

Roney has been involved in many activities and clubs on campus during his time at Wooster: “I have been involved in the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee (SAAC), the National Student Speech-Language Hearing Association (NSSLHA) and I organized a golf camp for the Boys & Girls Club of Wooster. Being involved in a diverse group of activities and clubs has given me the opportunity to meet different people than I would normally come across, and as a result, has afforded me special new relationships.” Wooster certainly has a lot to offer in terms of the opportunities to be involved with intramural sports, varsity athletics, clubs, organizations and more. Roney has taken full advantage of these opportunities.

Having a strong support system in college is another important factor in having a positive college experience. When asked who had the greatest impact on him during his time at Wooster, he talked about his coach. “My golf coach, Rich Danch, has made an incredible impact on my life throughout my four years at The College of Wooster. Aside from our work on the golf course, he has been present for me during significant events in my life, and I have felt comfortable confiding in him when I needed support. I believe that the strong bond we have built will continue to grow long after my time at Wooster,” said Roney.

His I.S. involves both of his majors — psychology and communication sciences and disorders. “I am investigating the kinds of attributions made toward young people who stutter, specifically college-aged individuals,” Roney said. “Being a person who stutters and has experienced the significant transition from high school to college, I am passionate about learning about the perceptions people have of stuttering so that others (both people who do and do not stutter) may be more knowledgeable and understanding in the future.”

During the pandemic, Roney has stayed motivated for many reasons. He talked about one reason that stands out to him. “Golf is an individual sport, and this alone has kept me motivated. I know that there are opportunities relating to golf after college, and as a byproduct of working hard to finish my college golf career, these may become more real,” he said.

Reflecting back on his time at Wooster so far, his favorite memory each year is playing golf down in Florida during spring break. “This is a really great team bonding trip, not to mention the incredible golf courses we get to play.”

Not only did Roney reflect on his favorite memory, but also on his own personal development throughout his time at Wooster: “My greatest success as it relates to golf in college is the personal growth it has afforded me. It has helped me become incredibly self-aware, mindful, and motivated to make a difference in the lives of those around me,” Roney concluded.