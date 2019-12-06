Rumph competes for softball Olympic team

Chloe Burdette

Managing Editor

As the squad of College of Wooster softball players started their 2019-2020 school year, they were given life-changing news about their beloved coach — Victoria Rumph was selected into a pool for a chance to play in the 2020 Olympics for Team Canada. “The chance to play for a spot on this team is such an honor, and I plan to soak in every moment of the hard work it will take for Canada to come home with a gold medal,” Rumph said.

The training process for Softball Canada is slightly different this year than in years past , according to Rumph. The pool consists of 21 Canadian Softball athletes, each chosen by Softball Canada because of their skill and stamina. The athletes will take a trip to Halifax, Nova Scotia for their training which will take place in February. After two months of training, the group will head to Tokyo, Japan to play against competitors in games to decide who will make the cut. After the Tokyo trip, Team Canada will select 15 of the 21 players in the pool to play on the Olympic squad. “In the past, team members have practiced and completed our strength program at home un- til May or June. This year, we are utilizing a ton of time as a team so that we can perform the way we need to at the end of July when it matters the most,” Rumph said.