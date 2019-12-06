Ceramics provides unique artistic opportunities

Megan Tuennerman

A&E Editor

“I am not artistic. I cannot draw to save my life.” Does that statement sound like you? Then ceramics may be the art form for you. As a person who still draws stick figures, I can assure you that there are art forms out there that do not require the ability to draw to succeed, and the one that I love is ceramics. The beauty of ceramics is that it attracts people of different interests and skills, and everyone who tries it ends up with some- thing different and amazing.

Ceramics is a well-known art form, — we all use Lowry bowls and plates and cups af- ter all and even though those are not handmade, they are ceramic — but what is not well known is the unique aspects of clay. The general roadmap of the life of a ceramic piece is as follows:

1. Dirt is gathered, puri- fied and made into clay.

2. Clay is shaped and formedintopiecesofartwork, functional pieces, etc.

3. Those pieces get fired in a kiln, which changes the consistency into a rock hard material, no longer susceptible to changes.

4. Finally, individuals can glaze their pieces with a glass-like material giving it colors and designs, or leave them with a more earthy, natural look.