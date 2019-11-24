The Goliard presents inaugural Acoustic Covers

Anna Wolf

Contributing Writer

A November chill spreads across campus, with frost settling on the ground and the sun dimming too early. Students trek across campus in the silent dark, their breath misting in front of their faces. In the distance, the warm glow of Common Grounds can be seen, and if you listen closely, the faint sound of a guitar can be heard. If you were to enter the building, you would be greeted with students packed shoulder to shoulder, quietly listening to different performers sing and play keyboard or guitar.

If you were in Common Grounds last Friday evening for Acoustic Covers hosted by The Goliard literary magazine, you know exactly what I’m talking about. Students from across cam- pus jammed into every available inch of Gable House to hear their fellow students’ musical performances. Most of the planning that went into Acoustic Covers was thanks to co-editors-in-chief of The Goliard Sharah Hutson ’20 and Ingrid Buckley ’20. Also included in planning were treasurer Neva Derewetzky ’20, and secretary Alex Doone ’20.

According to Buckley, the goal of Acoustic Covers was to “create a space where folks could play and enjoy music in a different type of atmosphere” than the monthly Covers event that The Goliardhosts in the Underground where full bands play typically electric covers of songs. Hutson was concerned about students who experience sensory overload at this monthly event, saying, “I was worried about students who did not feel included in Covers and/or did not want to do songs that are so high energy.”