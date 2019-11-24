Neoliberalism robs Latin Americans of equality and dignity

At a Glance: Understanding the Effects of Neoliberalism in Latin America

Latin American politics are difficult to dissect and thoroughly understand due to their complex nature. To understand what Latin America is today, it is important to understand a brief history of Latin America. Latin American politics are so difficult to understand because all of Latin America developed under varying colonial models. Secondly, the racial make-up of all Latin American countries varies drastically. For example, countries such as the Plurinational State of Bolivia contain a significantly larger indigenous population to that of Argentina.Lastly,the post-colonial economic and political development of Latin American countries also has varied greatly, especially during the Cold War. More recently, Latin Amer- ican politics have garnered an unprec- edented amount of attention, due to the unfortunate — but not atypical — conflicts among the government and the people.

What is going on with the political unrest in Chile and Ecuador?

Chile and Ecuador are currently facing a similar struggle, as millions of citizens have mobilized to protest their grievances. In the month of October, protests that originated as a takeover of the subway systems in Santiago, Chile as a result of the increase in fares morphed into some of the most significant demonstra- tions against the increasingly un- favorable incumbent President (Al Jazeera 2019). A report by BNAmericasnotes that the subway systems had been damaged, and this direct action prompted President Sebastián Piñera to declare a state of emergency in the Metropolitan Region of Santiago and deploy the National Army in an at- tempt to contain the civil unrest. The deployment of the National Army and implementation of a curfew only resulted in greater chaos, with protestors choosing to fight back as the pro- testscontinuedthroughoutthemonth of October and early November. Ac- cording to a Time article published on Nov. 15, 24 civilians have died, over 2,000 people have suffered seri- ous injuries and over 7,000 have been arrested (Time 2019). The last time Chile had seen this level of govern- ment force used on civilians was during the U.S. backed Agusto Pinochet’s military dictatorship.