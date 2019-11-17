Women’s soccer wins back-to-back titles

Angad Singh

Sports Editor

The Fighting Scots women’s soccer team’s sensational performance against DePauw set them up for winning the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) for a second consecutive year. The Scots’ performance against Denison University on Nov. 6 ensured their place in the final. Playing a familiar opponent, the team beat the Big Red 2-0, with Mila Zunich ’21 scoring just eight minutes into the game. Following Zunich, Miura Wiley ’21 cushioned the Scots’ lead against Denison. The Scots outshot the Denison Big Red 7-5, with goalkeeper Molly Hutter ’21 collecting the five saves and recording her seventh straight shutout. Going into the second half with a 2-0 lead, the Scots took the game, setting them up for the final against DePauw.

The Fighting Scot juggernaut continued ahead with the same momentum in the final against DePauw. It was a goal- less two halves against the De- Pauw University Tigers,but the Scots managed to find the back of the net in the second overtime, with Wiley scoring with just barely 56.3 seconds left on the clock, setting them up with an automatic bid to the NCAA Division III Women’s Soccer Championships for a second time in a row. On asking captains Mackenzie Goltz ’20 and Claire Davis ’20 on how it feels to win the conference back to back, Goltz stated, “This year we had to put our heads down and grind. A lot of us seniors had some scores to settle with teams that had beaten us in the past [such as] John Carroll, Oberlin, Denison. We were driven by the realization that we could beat these teams, and we just went out and did it.” Going off of what Goltz had to say, Davis continued, “It is a great feeling to be back to back champs and go to another school and win.We had a lot of doubters this season,so being able to prove them wrong was amazing.”