Seniors look to go out with a bang for Coach Moore

“Once we are able to under- stand our roles as individuals and find a rhythm on the court together as a team, the rest is history,” Mahdi added. One of the ways that the Fighting Scots can honor their coach is through playing harder than ever, and by following a golden rule: never be satisfied. “We never want to be satisfied with where we are at as a team. We are constantly driven by being able to get better. I think we have — we are never complacent and want to be the best we can be,” Hempy explained. Along with the teams’ drive, Mahdi called on help from the fan base in order to give their team an extra boost. “We need to bring more energy and this year we have the guys who will bring just that. Energy also relies on our fan base! This being Coach Moore’s last season, I am going to need the Wooster stu- dents and the fan population to be as passionate and intense as possible every single game.” If one thing is for sure, everyone in a Wooster uniform on the court, including Moore, will make sure that this season is a memorable one. “I am determined to work harder than ever, and to be passionate and enthusiastic in order to help our team be in the best position possible to play well,” Moore said. “I want our team to work hard and improve every single day and I want our team to be playing our best basketball to- ward the end of the regular season and in tournament play.”