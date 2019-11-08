The OSYX band sends shock waves: A WAC small concert

Korri Palmer

Senior Staff Writer

After a long week of the weather being unpredictable inWooster, I must admit I’ve had some fall/ winter blues come over me. I’m no professional,but through my time here I’ve found that the best way to remedy my blues is to dance to a good rock song. The ones with bass that slam you in your chest and has that one guitar solo that hits the spirit at the right time, just enough to make one feel like nothing else in the world matters except for that one song.The Wooster Activities Crew (WAC) has a knack for bringing small concerts to the campus at just the right time, and the past weekend was no exception. They hosted The OSYX band in the Under- ground (UG), a local entertainment space on campus, on Friday night.

The show kicked off with the sweet tones of Karabella Hernandez’22,a student singer/ songwriter/guitarist. She set the tone with two covers, including Adele’s “Daydreamer,” and closed out with her own original song.