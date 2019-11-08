Support Team Trees to help save our planet

Jackson Lovchuk

Contributing Writer

Jimmy Donaldson, more popularly known as Mr. Beast, wanted to do something spe- cial for his 20 million sub- scriber special on his YouTube channel. One Reddit user sug- gested that he should celebrate this milestone by planting 20 million trees to help fight cli- mate change. Mr. Beast is no stranger to attempting ridicu- lously difficult challenges on his channel. Some of his most popular challenge videos in- clude putting 100 million Or- beez in his friends backyard, buying everything in a store and counting to 100,000 in one video.

However, despite his ability to complete insanely difficult challenges, he needed help to plant 20 million trees. He de- cided to join forces with for- mer NASA employee and cur- rent YouTuber Mark Rober to complete the project. After months of planning, the two YouTubers reached an agree- ment with the Arbor Day Foundation and created Team Trees with the goal of plant- ing 20 million trees before the start of 2020. For each dollar donated to Team Trees, the Arbor Day Foundation agreed to plant one tree. These trees are planted in forests of high priority on every continent except for Antarctica.

Mr. Beast and Rober encour- aged other YouTubers to post videos showing their support for Team Trees on Oct. 25, 2019. The YouTube communi- ty responded in a big way with thousands of creators both big and small posting videos and donating to the cause. Some of the most popular supporters of the cause included Jeffree Star, Fine Brothers Entertainment, FaZe Rug and Marques Brownlee. Each of these creators made significant donations to the cause and used their social media presence to support the project. The sup- porters of the project wanted to break the stigma that online content creators only participate in retweet activism and don’t actually contribute to bettering the world.