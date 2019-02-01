“Bird Box” is not just about being blindfolded

Elena Morey

A&E Editor

2018’s film “Bird Box” has started the famous “Bird Box Challenge,” which has been one of the most common challenges circulating the general public since the deadly cinnamon challenge. Directed by Susanne Bier, written by Eric Heisserer and based on the novel by Josh Malerman, this film stars Sandra Bullock like you’ve never seen her before. Her blindfolded character has become the staple of most memes about the film. Other members of the fantastic cast are Trevante Rhodes and John Malkovich. The film is classified as drama, horror and sci-fi due to the premise that five years have passed since entities have been plaguing the Earth with visions and sounds that make their victims kill themselves upon looking at the creatures. It is almost like Medusa meets an apocalyptic suicide pact. These creatures are invisible until they want to be seen, and their only weakness, per se, is the fact that birds really seem to hate them and start chirping when they are around. Throughout the film, Bullock’s character, Malorie, uses her pet birds to signal her when the creatures are close, trying to deceive them. She attempts to lead two of her children to a rumored safe-haven across a dangerous river. With all of them wearing blindfolds, they find it difficult to maneuver through their surroundings, and this element is what holds most of the tension.

Human beings are very afraid of losing vital senses in a dangerous situation. This film preys on that common fear of disorientation in a fight. Sight is a valuable, if not the strongest, sense during an apocalypse scenario. We enjoy knowing what is around us and what might be trying to kill us. “Bird Box” thrusts an individual into a compromising situation: utilize your sight to help survive and fall prey to one of the creatures, or give up your sight to try and survive.

Malorie’s character is very detached from the world and finds forming relationships very difficult. The film goes back to before the apocalypse begins and familiarizes the audience with the character’s backstory. Slowly, through periodic flashbacks, one learns that Malorie is overcoming her inability to empathize and form meaningful bonds with people around her. She names her children Boy and Girl, further distancing herself from the reality that she might lose them. She greatly fears this loss and how becoming emotionally attached would end her. As the film progresses, Malorie becomes faced with more difficult situations where her gradual understanding of relationships becomes tested.

The film as a whole is visually stunning. It is not as action-packed as most apocalyptic films of our era. This film is similar to another film called “A Quiet Place,” where the senses are played with, even as audience members. Although we have our sight, the frames in the film are restricting, making the viewer feel as though they cannot see the entire picture. Some action happens off screen, and the audience must interpret the situation through the characters’ reactions as they hurry away, trying not to look. The acting is phenomenal and the deeper motifs and symbols really prompt a viewer to consider more than just the plot of Malorie learning how to form relationships. This film is definitely creepy, but worth a good watch to attempt to grasp the greater meanings of the world around us and take a closer look (pun intended) at what lies within.