Sarah Buchholtz ’28 – I am working as a barista at Caribou Coffee and interning for the city of Spring Lake Park in Minnesota, where I will help with a variety of tasks for the city, including budgeting, city planning and election-related work. I also plan to start packing and getting ready to start my travels for my fall semester abroad in Rome!

Sara Moore ’27 – I will be going on a TREK to Fiji and Tuvalu in June and then working while I am home. Ideally, I will also start working on my I.S. 😐

Nick Schade ’27 – I will be staying on campus for most of the summer working as an AMRE consultant. Other than that, I will be drawing cartoons and running (maybe) every weekday!

Amanda Crouse ’27 – I will be walking my beautiful and precious dogs and watching movies with my mother. I will also hopefully find a job but prospects are dim.

Gianna Hayes ’26 – I am continuing my work as an editorial assistant for The Dodge and preparing to move to Amherst, MA before I start my MFA program in poetry in the fall.

Micah Sutton ’29 – I will be working my summer job again and making hella money.

Nico Rivera ’26 – I will be chudding it up (unc edition) back home (41 times) before starting work.

Nemsie Gonzalez ’26 – I will be spending the summer applying to law school and working as a nanny in my beautiful hometown of Los Angeles California before traveling back to the midwest (because I cannot escape).

Henry Schneiderman ’26 – I will begin work as a Management Trainee at Enterprise Mobility and take the first steps into my career! Outside of work, I am eager to spend lots of time with friends and family in my hometown of Louisville, Kentucky!