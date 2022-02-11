Events to Attend Throughout the Semester

Caroline Ward

Staff Writer

With a new semester comes exciting events and activities. This semester kicked off with a visit from hypnotist Chris Jones and a trip to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers, all of which were hosted by the Wooster Activities Crew (WAC). Afrobeat Night took place at The Underground last Wednesday, Feb. 9, followed by a Wooster-trivia and Sarah-Bolton dress-up contest — judged by the President herself — Feb. 11 at Tartan Night. WAC is hosting Casino Night, Feb. 12, in Knowlton Commons, and to complete the weekend, The Underground will host a Super Bowl LVI watch night Sunday Feb. 13, staple Super Bowl foods included. On Valentine’s Day, get creative with the I Heart Art! event at Ebert Art Center — craft a Valentine, join a session of guided art viewing and reset with a loving-kindness meditation. Then swing by The Underground for the Stoplight Party on Feb. 16 and WAC’s Date Night on Feb. 18 for more festive fun. Make sure to drop off any old/unworn clothing to the Queer Clothing Swap Event: donations were accepted on Feb. 7 and 8, and any students interested can look through clothing donations to find clothes that affirm their gender identity and/or gender expression on Feb. 15 and 16 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Q Space.

The first Covers of the semester will be Feb. 19 at The Underground, and the theme will be revealed soon. Additionally, Old Main Movie Mondays will kick off with a screening of “King Richard” on Feb. 28 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m., at the Old Main Cafe. The beginning of March marks the beginning of Women’s History Month, and three panels related to womanhood, and the identities that intersect it, will be hosted on March 2, 4 and 8 respectively. Furthermore, the month will feature an acoustic Covers as well as Middle School Dance Night on March 2, Latinx Night on March 5 and Karaoke Night March 9 at The Underground.

As the semester begins to wind down, Bonowoo kicks off, so sign up to compete for a spot at SpringFest, or cheer for your friends. Ubuntu will be held April 9 with a night of fashion, poetry, music and dance, showcasing the diversity and pride of the African Diaspora, and a Queering Spirituality Professor Panel on April 2 will feature a discussion on the intersection of LGBTQIA+ identity and religious/spiritual identity. Do not miss the Scottie Dog’s official Bark Mitzvah, hosted by the Hillel Board at The Underground on April 23, or The Underground’s first-ever pool tournament on April 27. For the events before finals, make sure to come out to the Quad for WAC’s Field Day on April 23. Finally, cheer on your favorite performers at the SpringFest, and try WAC’s Stress Less Fest on May 7 as you prepare for exams and the semester comes to a close.