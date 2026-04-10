Sarah Buchholtz

Features Editor

When I chose to come to Wooster from Minnesota, one of the biggest reasons was the promise of opportunity, a place where students could explore their interests and figure out what truly mattered to them before committing to a major. That promise mattered to me as someone who did not have everything figured out. Like many students, I spent my freshman year exploring before eventually declaring history and political science majors along with a psychology minor. I knew overloading would likely be necessary, but I accepted that because I believed it was part of the flexibility Wooster encouraged. Now, that flexibility comes with a price tag.

Recently, students received an email announcing the introduction of a course overload fee beginning in Fall 2026. According to the email, students enrolled in more than 4.88 course credits in a semester will be charged $1,740 per quarter credit above that limit, with fees increasing depending on how much a student overloads, reaching as high as $5,220.

About eight to 10 percent of students overload during any given semester. While that percentage may not sound significant, it represents many students whose academics depend on flexibility. For students like me, overloading is not about trying to “do too much”, but about staying on track. As a double major with a minor, overloading is not a luxury, but a necessity. I also plan to study abroad, an experience that is strongly promoted, yet one that often requires students to overload due to a difficult credit transfer process. In other words, students are being encouraged to explore, double major and study abroad, and are then being charged extra when those choices require additional credits.

This policy also disproportionately affects certain majors. My heart especially goes out to music majors and minors, many of whom are required to enroll in ensembles and lessons every semester. These are not optional opportunities, but degree requirements. Now, many may be forced to pay thousands of dollars simply to meet expectations that were never optional. Students who receive the College’s music scholarship are required to take private lessons each semester, which carry 0.5 credits, along with an ensemble worth 0.125 credits. If that same student is also taking the standard four-course load, they are already at 4.625 credits, leaving almost no room for flexibility. If they need to take even one additional course to stay on track, they quickly exceed the 4.88 threshold and face significant fees just to meet graduation requirements.

Music students are not the only ones affected. Students in STEM and social science departments face similar challenges due to required laboratory courses. Many labs are worth 0.25 credits, and those quarter-credit labs stack up quickly. Taking multiple lab-based courses can make exceeding the limit nearly unavoidable, even though these labs are required components of a student’s degree.

The College often takes pride in highlighting the number of students who double major or pursue multiple academic interests. How can the College celebrate students for doing more while simultaneously making it financially harder to do so? If overloading becomes something only students with greater financial resources can afford, then access to academic flexibility becomes unequal. That is what makes this policy so frustrating – it risks turning opportunity into privilege. This school is already expensive, and adding thousands of dollars in fees only increases financial strain.

I understand that institutions must manage resources carefully and that decisions are rarely simple. But policies like this deserve transparency, conversation and genuine consideration of how they affect students’ academic paths. Overloading is not always a choice; for many students, it is the only way to complete the degrees they set out to pursue. Wooster prides itself on being a place where curiosity is encouraged. That belief is what brought me here from hundreds of miles away. But opportunity should not come with hidden costs that appear after students have already committed to their paths.

The timing of this announcement is frustrating. This email was sent during a week when many students are actively registering for classes and finalizing fall schedules that have only recently become available. These schedules are not created recklessly; they are built through careful planning with faculty advisors, who must approve overload requests before students register. Learning about a major financial change at this stage leaves many blindsided. For those who have already mapped out their academic paths with advisor guidance, this sudden shift creates unnecessary stress and uncertainty about how to move forward.

If the College truly values exploration, interdisciplinary study and student ambition, then it must recognize that overloading is not excessive. Charging students for pursuing the very opportunities they were promised risks turning possibility into limitation.