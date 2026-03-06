Nwanne Eke

Viewpoints Editor

NE: I want to start off by saying congratulations on your election to Scot Council as the President for the 26-27 academic year. As someone who has worked with you previously in a student leadership position and has seen your dedication to bettering the campus experience for students, I know you’ll do great things in this new role. Would you like to introduce yourself to our readers?

TG: I’m Tylynn Gault, a junior double-majoring in History and Self-Designed Educational Structures & Administration. Currently, I serve as Chief of Staff and Liaison Committee Chair on Scot Council, an Equity & Belonging intern, and [as] an Education Department Student Assistant.

NE: How did you react to the news when you first found out about the election results?

TG: When I heard that I was elected Scot Council President, I felt grateful. Not in a way that suggested I didn’t deserve it, but I was grateful that the things I pray about behind closed doors are seen and trusted by the student body. It meant a lot to know that students believe in my leadership enough to place me in this position. While I’m honored to make history in this role, I’m even more excited about potentially making history through the goals and initiative I hope to accomplish this upcoming year. These include strengthening the relationship between the Scot Council and the students, creating a continuity plan for representatives, and ensuring our constitution best supports the work we do.

NE: Some people may not know this, but you are the first Black female Scot Council President. This comes two years after the term of the first Black Scot Council President, Jaylin Hudson ’24, or as some of us like to call him, “Woobama.” What do you think these identities will add to your ability to represent and advocate for the student body?

TG: Being a Black woman has opened the door to many leadership development opportunities for me. During my time on campus, I’ve participated in programs through Allen Scholars, attended the Students of Color Leadership Conference (SCLC), and taken part in other spaces created for students like me, such as ISOC [Intercultural Student Organization Coalition]. At the same time, I’ve challenged the idea that my leadership is defined solely by my race or gender. I never want my identity to be used as a token, nor do I want passion for this campus to be misread as being the “angry Black woman.” I care deeply about the people here, and that care drives my leadership. These identities and experiences shape how I approach advocacy. They’ve taught me the importance of intentionally seeking input from those who are often underrepresented and bringing new perspectives into decision-making spaces. Jaylin also continues to mentor me. He’s actually the reason I joined Scot Council and the person who constantly reminded me that this role was possible.

NE: Previously you’ve served as a representative for various areas on Scot Council and you currently act as Chief of Staff on the executive board. Looking back, what has been your favorite moment or biggest takeaway from student government?

TG: One of my favorite moments was supporting my Racial and Ethnic Diversity co-representative at the time, Autumn Anderson ’26, in bringing her idea of a women’s wellness event to life during the 2024-25 school year. The event required a lot of planning and collaboration. After hosting several financial wellness programs, we decided to switch things up by partnering with Women of Images and the Black Women’s Organization to create an event focused on providing students with resources and dignity. Seeing students show up, benefit from the event, and now watching it become an annual tradition is something I’ll always cherish.

NE: Finally, what are you most looking forward to as you go into your final year at the College?

TG: I’m most looking forward to building and maintaining relationships across all levels of the college. In the past, I’ve seen people feel connected either to those in positions of power or to students, but rarely both. My adaptability as an entrepreneur has given me the skills to navigate and foster relationships in different spaces, and I believe that perspective will help keep students engaged and informed while also giving us a seat at tables students are often excluded from. And honestly, I want to go out with a bang, so people should definitely look forward to new events and more opportunities to connect with Scot Council in the near future.