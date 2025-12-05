Nick Schade

Sports Editor

The Fighting Scots women’s basketball team was defeated by Capital University 56-61 at their game on Tuesday, Nov. 25. Although the Scots ultimately suffered another loss, they demonstrated their commendable skills in offense and defense on the court, keeping the match close.

Wooster began the match with an early lead, as Ace Sturdivant ’27 scored the first basket with a quick layup 16 seconds into the game. The Scots continued this aggressive playstyle for the rest of the quarter, making four more layups and a 3-pointer by Ella Dean ’26. On the opposing side, the Comets demonstrated a similar eagerness to score, putting up 2 field goals and two 3-point shots. However, Wooster successfully kept other Capital drives to their basket at bay, leading 13-10 by the end of the quarter.

Unfortunately, Wooster lost their lead by the end of 2nd quarter, as the Comets upped their number of attempted shots. However, the Scots also put up several of their own points, as Ella Biondi ’26 and Mackenzie Riccitelli ’28 made back-to-back layups, followed by a 3-pointer by Riccitelli later in the quarter. The Scots entered quarter 3 down 20-25 hoping to regain their lead. To this effort, Dean scored an impressive 3-pointer 30 seconds into the quarter, matched later with two more 3-point shots by Abby Henegar ’27 and Ellery Kloek ’29, as well as field goals by Riccitelli, Henegar and Pink Sturdivant ’29 and a successful free throw by A. Sturdivant. While the Scots did not manage to regain their lead, they remained close behind Capital with a score of 36-39.

Both teams entered the final quarter of the match with a drive to win. In the first few minutes, the Scots brought the score back to a tie and temporarily surpassed Capital with a rapid succession of layups, a 3-pointer and a free throw, taking the lead for the first time since the 2nd quarter. The Scots and Comets vigorously fought for control of the court, but ultimately, a series of four Capital free throws cost Wooster the game in the final 20 seconds.

Although Wooster ultimately lost the game, the players expressed enthusiasm about their performances overall, emphasizing their vigilant play style and positive towards their prospects for the rest of the season.

“We played solid[ly], it was a very physical and aggressive game and we kept our composure as a whole and stayed together. We played hard and I’m proud of how we handled the tough moments,” said P. Sturdivant.

The Fighting Scots’ women’s basketball team will seek to improve their record away against Oberlin College on Dec. 3 at 6:00 pm. Go Scots!