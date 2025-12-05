Henry Schneiderman

Sports Editor

On Nov. 22, the Fighting Scots Swim & Dive teams traveled to New Wilmington, Pennsylvania to take on the Westminster College Titans in what would become a one-sided contest. Competitors on both the men’s and women’s sides continually chopped away at the Titans’ to win the day 191-54 and 194-67, respectively. Among the teams’ impressive collective efforts, both the men and women had a number of standout performances, including those from Callum Glover ’26 and Elizabeth Theobald ’28 who each won four events.



On the men’s side, a quartet of Hayden Price ’29, Caleb Sun ’27, Will Laymon ’26 and Glover opened the team’s scoring efforts strong as they grabbed first in the 400 medley relay with a time of 3:42.45. Outside of this event, Glover continued his streak and collected additional individual first place finishes in the 50 freestyle (22.09) and the 100 butterfly (53.99). He found another first place finish in the 400 freestyle relay, composed of himself, Laymon, Sun and Will Laubacher ’26 with a time of 3:23.43.

Price, another member of the team’s winning 400 medley quartet, found himself on top in both the 200 breaststroke at 2:27.22 and the 100 individual medley (IM) in 57.37. Laubacher also collected 2 additional wins as he conquered the 1000 freestyle in 10:40.51 and the 500 freestyle in 5:14.10.

The men’s team had two more first-place finishers for the day. Phillipp Drappatz ’27 came out on top in the 200 freestyle with a time of 1:51.54 and in the 100 freestyle in 51.65. Matt Kaley ’26 completed the 200 butterfly in 2:06.80 for first and Ryan Stokes ’27 served as the men’s team’s final first place finisher for the day as he finished the 100 backstroke in 1:05.19.

The women’s team also enjoyed many first-place successes as they opened the day with a victory in the 400 medley relay from a team of Reese Lucas ’29, Maggie Layne ’28, Keara Wiley ’26 and Theobald.

Following this event, Theobald went on to collect 3 more first-place finishes as she grabbed the crown in the 100 breaststroke (1:12.97), the 100 butterfly (1:02.99) and the 100 IM (1:05.99). In addition to Theobald, Wooster had 3 other swimmers collect wins on the day. Wiley continued her campaign as she won the 50 freestyle with a time of 26.66 and in the 100 freestyle at 58.53. Layne found additional success in the 200 breaststroke with a time of 2:39.44 and the 1000 freestyle at 11:36.47. Emma Humbert ’26 rounded out this trio of three-event winners with victories in the 200 butterfly (2:24.29), the 200 backstroke (2:17.48) and the 400 freestyle relay with Sylvia Krieg ’28, Elena Sandifer ’29 and Lucas. Sandifer grabbed an additional win in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:27.67 and Leah Dean ’29 won the 100 backstroke with a time of 1:04.12.

With these results, the Scots established a dominant performance over the home team as they conquered the Titans 191-54 on the men’s side and 194-67 on the women’s — a score befitting the plethora of Wooster first-place finishes on the day.

The Scots will continue their campaign at home as they host the Wooster Invitational which began on Thursday, Dec. 4 and concludes this Saturday, Dec. 6. Go Scots!