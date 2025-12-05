Sara Moore

Science Editor

From Rockefeller Center to the windows of downtown Wooster, pine trees are everywhere in December. As you decorate for the most wonderful time of the year, you may wonder: what type of tree is best for the environment. After all, about 40 million trees are sold each year, so this is not an inconsequential holiday tradition.

Generally, real trees are better for the environment than artificial trees. Unless you are a member of the Griswold family, you will likely purchase your tree from a local farmer, as there are Christmas tree farms found in all 50 states. In 2022, one third of all trees were grown in Oregon, with North Carolina, Michigan, Washington and Pennsylvania rounding out the top five. About 80% of artificial trees are produced in China, so there is a much larger carbon footprint associated with producing and transporting these trees to stores. Out of the 350-500 million pine trees growing on farms, only about 30 million are harvested each year, with farmers planting one to three seedlings to replace the ones that were cut down. Since the trees do not come from old growth forests, it is not as detrimental to cut them down, especially if they are grown using sustainable practices. The trees grow for an average of seven years before they are harvested, so they are able to sequester carbon from the atmosphere during that time. If a real tree is properly recycled and used as mulch, it releases zero kilograms of carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) into the atmosphere. Even if you throw your tree in the trash on December 26th and send it to the landfill, a 6.5 foot tree will only emit 16 kilograms (35 lbs) of CO 2 .

This is much less than an artificial tree which carries a carbon emission cost of 40 kilograms (88 lbs) per tree from production and transportation. Artificial trees cannot be recycled and will take much longer to break down in a landfill than a real tree. Most artificial trees are also made of plastic polymers, like polyethylene and polyvinyl chloride (PVC), which are made from petroleum, adding the cost of drilling for fossil fuels to the overall environmental impact of the trees. Therefore, for the most eco-friendly Christmas, you should purchase a real tree from a local farm, and once the season is over you should recycle the tree. Many municipalities have programs for tree recycling, and some Home Depot locations even have tree drop-off events.

What if you don’t have the space or ability to transport a real tree? Or you have pets and cannot have a real tree in your home? There are ways to reduce the carbon footprint of owning an artificial tree. You could choose a smaller tree which requires fewer materials to produce. You can check your local thrift store, as many of them have trees that have been donated over the years. Some churches and local organizations have Christmas sales, which allow people to drop off old decorations and get “new” ones at a reduced price. Thrifting ornaments and other decorations is a great way to get “new” decorations without adding to the mass consumerism that occurs this time of year.

If you already have an artificial tree, just reuse it! Trees don’t change much from year to year, so it is cheaper and more eco-friendly to just reuse the same tree every year, with some sources saying the carbon emissions of production are offset after 10 years. Other tips to make your decorating more sustainable include using LED lights, replacing broken bulbs rather than buying a new string of lights or recycling old lights that no longer work. There are many ways to keep the season merry and bright without creating an unnecessary weight on the Earth’s already strained resources. As stated in Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas: “Maybe Christmas doesn’t come from a store. Maybe Christmas… perhaps… means a little bit more.”