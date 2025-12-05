Willow Rodriguez

Arts & Entertainment Editor

When I was 13, my middle school experienced a violent incident involving gangs. One classmate died, and another was sent to juvie. The event terrified my father, who soon after sat me down to watch John Singleton’s “Boyz n the Hood.” The film left a lasting impression on me. It helped me understand the struggles many of my classmates and family members faced and how difficult survival is in my community. Revisiting the movie years later, especially in today’s climate, reveals even more through its direct, honest storytelling.

While “Boyz n The Hood” depicts the realities of gang violence and the constant pressure faced by working-class communities of color, it also illustrates how systemic racism shapes the characters’ lives. Seeing the film again as an adult, it becomes clearer how those forces influence nearly every aspect of the story.

The film follows Tre Styles (Cuba Gooding Jr.), who moves in with his father, Furious Styles (Laurence Fishburne), in South Central Los Angeles. Furious teaches Tre lessons about responsibility and navigating life as a Black man. Tre befriends Darrin “Doughboy” Baker (Ice Cube) and Doughboy’s half brother Ricky Baker (Morris Chestnut). Seven years later, the boys have grown into teenagers, whose lives have taken different directions. Tre is dating Brandi (Nia Long) and hoping to leave for college. Doughboy has served time for drug dealing and doubts he will ever escape the neighborhood. Ricky, a talented football player, hopes an athletic scholarship to a nearby college will offer him a way out. He is also married and raising a son.

A violent encounter with a Bloods member one night leads to a confrontation that ends with Ricky being shot and killed the next day. Tre and Doughboy respond to the loss in different ways: Doughboy seeks vengeance, while Tre struggles with whether to join him. Tre ultimately realizes that his response to the violence around him will shape his future.

Throughout the film, several moments highlight the role of systemic racism. Early on, a Black police officer responds dismissively to a burglary at Tre’s home and becomes hostile when Furious pushes for help. The same officer later threatens Tre during a traffic stop. Tre learns that authority figures, even those who share his background, may not offer protection in his neighborhood. Watching this as a teenager, I recognized elements of police encounters I had witnessed involving my father.

Another significant moment is Furious’ explanation of gentrification, which he describes as a process in which property values are purposely lowered so that land can be bought cheaply, redeveloped and sold for profit. The scene challenges assumptions that youth involvement in drugs is solely to blame for declining neighborhoods, instead pointing to larger systemic forces. Seeing this as an adult emphasized for me that the film is not only about violence but also about the structures that contribute to it.

Viewing the movie again has deepened my appreciation for Singleton’s work. Its frank portrayal of systemic issues and community pressures continues to resonate with communities today. “Boyz n the Hood” remains as meaningful to me now as it was when I first saw it at 13, reminding me of the classmate I lost and the systems that failed him. The film’s message, more than 30 years later, is still vital and influential.

Dismantle the system.