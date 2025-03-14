Sarah Buchholtz

Features Editor

On Thursday, March 6, Mind Matters hosted a “Pass and Paint” night for students. The event was held in Stevenson Hall’s kitchen and allowed students to partake in creative yet stress-relieving activities: painting, coloring and chatting with fellow students.

Mind Matters is a mental health advocacy organization dedicated to informing the student population about mental health resources on and off campus. It is led by President Annabelle Tarter ’25, Vice President Janaki Jagannathan ’25, Secretary Brianna Swinford ’25 and Treasurer Eliza Davis ’27. Next year’s board members will include President Maggie Layne ’28, Davis will be transitioning to vice president and Treasurer Savannah Cox ’28.

“[Mind Matters] just likes to have a safe space for people to be able to relax,” said president Tarter. “Students can just come and hang with friends.”

As students entered Stevenson Hall, they were welcomed by Mind Matters board members Tarter, Davis and Layne, who offered attendees watercolors and colored pencils available for use. From there, students could sit at a table with others and talk while painting or coloring.

For many attendees, this night provided a relaxing atmosphere and allowed attendees to meet new people — ranging from first-year students to seniors. Maddie Moran ’25 — a student attendee — said that the event was a great reminder to take a break from school while unwinding with others.

“I enjoyed getting a moment to relax and take a break from my schoolwork,” Moran said. “It was also a very calm environment, and I got to enjoy it with others.”

The group organizes events that are designed to help students learn about mental health resources while creating a sense of community. For example, last semester, Mind Matters hosted a Community Mental Health Fair, which provided students with information on mental health resources outside of campus. This semester’s “Pass and Paint” night was designed to establish a safe and welcoming space for students to unwind.

Events like “Pass and Paint” can help remind students that self-care is an important step in college. Mental health can be a concern for many students, and Mind Matters works to ensure that personal wellness gets regular attention. By advocating for increased awareness and access to resources on and off campus, the group aims to help create a more supportive and understanding community within the College.