Dear COWnselor,

I am about to head out for two weeks and stay at home for my spring break. What is your advice for returning to school from spring break recharged and ready to finish the semester strong?

Springbreaker

Dear Springbreaker,

Making it to spring break intact is a huge accomplishment. Congratulations! The first weekend of spring break, it’s important to sleep. Stock your bedroom with everything you need to sleep for two days straight, and tell your family they won’t see you until Monday. Once you emerge well-rested, I suggest you complete every last bit of homework that your professors have assigned for after break, so you are truly free to enjoy the rest of your vacation. During your break, you must make sure that you are outside every moment the sun is shining. It has been a long winter, and you are deficient in vitamin D. Get yourself in the sunshine by whatever means necessary.

Overall, sleep, eat some well-balanced meals, take some vitamins, touch grass and drink water. Also, if you have the opportunity, pick up a few shifts at your high school part-time job; that way, you can afford a few off-campus Lowry breaks once back at Wooster. Finally, a non-negotiable: a sweet treat every night before bed. If you’re not eating dessert, you’re vacationing wrong.