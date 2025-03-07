Andrew Bell

Staff Writer

The Fighting Scots fell short in the North Coast Athletic Conference (NCAC) final after a deep run in the tournament. Wooster, the 3-seed in the tournament, trounced rival Oberlin and Wabash Colleges to reach the final. Denison University, the host and 1-seed of the tournament, subdued the Scots with 11 3-pointers falling for the Big Red. Nonetheless, the Scots played valiantly, with Jamir Billings ’25 breaking the conference record for most steals in an NCAC career.

Wooster was slow to start as Denison rattled a 9-2 run to begin the contest. Jaiden Cox-Holloway ’26 began his 17-point day with a dunk. He was followed by contributions from Billings, who scored 5 more to close the gap to 14-7. Isaiah Johnson ’26 added 2 to the total. Breckman Oakley ’28 brought the lead within 10 points. Ashton Price ’25, the high point man for the Scots, scored his first 2 baskets from the charity stripe. Nick Everett ’25 scored in the same manner, swishing his foul shots.

A long defensive struggle ensued, with neither team able to score. Cox-Holloway broke the stalemate with a 3-pointer after almost 2 minutes. Foul shots from EJ Kapihe ’26 and another 3 from Cox-Holloway brought Wooster within 4 points of Denison’s lead. Everett, Price and Cox-Holloway went on a 9-2 run, tying the game at 34 apiece. A late bucket from Denison gave them the lead heading into the half, 37-34.

The second half was dominated by offensive firepower. Denison’s guards scored 4 3-pointers, with other 2-point field goals sprinkled in the run. Price and Everett combined on several efforts to keep the game within reach, scoring 6 points for Wooster. Billings added another score from the free throw line, cutting the lead to 7. However, another Denison 3 stretched their lead above 10. An Oakley jumper broke the scoring drought for the Fighting Scots. JJ Cline ’25 made a pair of foul shots, but a combination of Denison jumpers stretched the score to 63-51.

Denison’s defense allowed them to build their lead to 15 through foul shots and a jumper, but Price brought the Scots back within 10. Oakley cut the Denison lead to 8, but with minimal time left on the clock. Wooster was forced to foul to extend the game, allowing Denison to score a few more points before time expired. Billings scored Wooster’s final points of the season with a layup. The final score saw Wooster fall to their rivals, 79-68.

This loss is the third time the Scots have failed to capture a conference championship since their regular season championship in 2022. The Scots have an impressive résumé headed into March Madness, but unfortunate losses against lower-level teams hurt Wooster’s chances to get into the postseason tournament. The Scots were on the wrong side of the tournament bubble headed into selection Monday, narrowly being left out of the contest.

Despite the loss, the Scots broke the 20-win mark during the tournament. They also cemented themselves over rivals Oberlin and Wabash, destroying them in the quarter and semi-finals. Head coach Doug Cline reflected on the season.

“Our guys did a great job this year to battle through injuries and sickness to still have a tremendous season,” Coach Cline said. “Basketball is a long season, and I thought our guys kept battling.”

The end of the season also marks the departure of 4 senior starters: Billings, Cline, Everett and Price. “[The seniors] have won a lot of basketball games for us…and helped turn the program back to where it was,” Coach Cline said. Although the basketball season ended in defeat, it brought several fond memories. From 3 members of the team entering into the thousand-point club to the early top 10 upset of Mount Union, the 2024-2025 season was one for the books.

Though Wooster men’s basketball’s season has ended, Timken Gymnasium will be hosting the Ohio High School Athletic Association Division II boys basketball finals on Sat., March 8, at 7 p.m.